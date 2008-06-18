Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Review: Kept You Waiting, Huh? Yes, it's Kotaku's MGS4 review. Go forth and read its moustached goodness.
Spore Creature Creator Trial Available Today Great, thanks Will. Just don't try to pre-order it - US and Canada only. Again.
Heavenly Sword 2 Axed, Ninja Theory Moving Unconfirmed, but disappointing news if it turns out to be true.
Hey, Look! It's The Pyro's New Gun! Meet The Sniper Two classic clips of Team Fortress 2 sweetness to round out the morning.
