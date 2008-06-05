Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Zero Punctuation On Oblivion I didn't mind Oblivion so much. Quite liked it actually. Until I realised the stupid levelling system eventually gave common bandits super expensive armour. You know, the sort of armour they could have sold and lived a life of luxury.

Jack Thompson Walks Out On Hearing, Court Recommends Enhanced Disbarment Oh Jack, what the hell are you doing?

Frankenreview, Lego Indiana Jones (Xbox 360) How does the Lego archaeologist stand up against reviewers? Find out here!

Sony Make In-Game Ad Deal Official While I'd like to think this will help subsidise games and hardware, I'm not getting my hopes up.

