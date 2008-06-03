XBLA This Week: Aces Of The Galaxy And Roogoo

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hooray! It's finally Roogoo time! Announced back in February from SouthPeak, this is the first Xbox Live Arcade game to feature rainbow-pooping teddy bears, and that's all you really need to know about it, aside from the fact that it's a puzzle game involving rotating platforms and falling meteors.

Bears pooping rainbows is joined by Sierra Online's Aces of the Galaxy, which is a classic arcade space shooter with 2 player co-op both online and off, as well as a temporal shift feature that allows you to slow down time in mid-dogfight.

Both games will be available this Wednesday for 800 Microsoft points a pop. If I had to choose one...well, I'd follow my heart, which apparently leads to a teddy bear's digestive system. Gross, but cute.

This week on Arcade: Aces of the Galaxy and RooGoo [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

