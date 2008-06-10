XBLA This Week: Commando 3, Frogger 2 - Commando Wins!

It's sequel week in the musty old Xbox Live Arcade, with two classic arcade games making their relatively triumphant returns. First off we have Capcom's Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3, which features all of the scrolling, shooting, POW rescuing action of the original, along with online multiplay and a free beta version of Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix, all for 800 Microsoft points.

Also coming this Wednesday is Frogger 2, which includes 15 levels of action, boss battles, two new online multiplayer modes, and no free beta version of Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix, all for 800 Microsoft points.

I am sensing a clear winner here.

