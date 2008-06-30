Xbox 360 Arcade Console, Just $278 At Big W

Forget about a $99 PS2! How about an Xbox 360 for $278? Cheapo from CheapOzGamer has let us know that Big W is currently selling the console for this low, low price. Heck, at $278, it's in close competition with the Wii!

Other sweet Big W deals include a 12-month Live kit (headset, 200 MS points) for ~$70 and Battle of the Bands for ~$40. More beyond the link.

Big W Delivers - So much stuff [CheapOzGamer][Pic]