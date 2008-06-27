The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Xbox 360 Licence Transfer Tool Now Available

Digital rights management got you down? Pfft. Not if you're an Xbox 360 owner, as Microsoft has released the Content Licence Transfer Tool, which lets you move games or movies that were purchased via Xbox Live Marketplace from one console to another console. Handy!

Speaking of handy, Microsoft's Larry Hryb has a helpful how-to video of the DRM transfer process on his blog, which we would consider required viewing. Also required, reading the Xbox 360 Content Licence Restoration FAQ, which should answer most of your questions about the process. Of potential concern is that the tool can be used just once every twelve months and that movie rentals are not transferable.

The whole thing sounds easy enough, but let us know if you have any issues.

Content Licence Transfer Tool (aka the DRM Tool) now available [Microsoft]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles