Xbox 360 Licence Transfer Tool Now Available

Digital rights management got you down? Pfft. Not if you're an Xbox 360 owner, as Microsoft has released the Content Licence Transfer Tool, which lets you move games or movies that were purchased via Xbox Live Marketplace from one console to another console. Handy!

Speaking of handy, Microsoft's Larry Hryb has a helpful how-to video of the DRM transfer process on his blog, which we would consider required viewing. Also required, reading the Xbox 360 Content Licence Restoration FAQ, which should answer most of your questions about the process. Of potential concern is that the tool can be used just once every twelve months and that movie rentals are not transferable.

The whole thing sounds easy enough, but let us know if you have any issues.

Content Licence Transfer Tool (aka the DRM Tool) now available [Microsoft]