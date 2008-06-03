Yakuza 2 Takes Another Baby Step Towards US Release

While the Japanese continue to enjoy Yakuza 3, everyone else if stuck with Yakuza 1. Don't even have Yakuza 2. Which came out in December 2006. But, hey, don't be so slum, chum. The ESRB have gone and classified it, which means it'll at least be out sometime. In the future. Which could be in six months, it could be while you toil the rest of your life away in an alien salt mine, who knows. The point is you can cross "if" off your speculation whiteboard, and circle "when" a little more furiously.

