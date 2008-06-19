Yes, EA Are Monitoring Your Naughty Spore Creations

Penis creatures, creatures that are, well, fucking themselves, it's all a laugh. All to be expected when a company lauches a tool that allows the great unwashed to make living, breathing animals that look like genitalia. But be warned! These heady days of free love, where anything goes and your vaginasaurs are free to flop around the floor unchallenged by the censor's blade, will soon be coming to an end. EA have begun cracking down on some of the naughtier creations uploaded, sending a "please stop or we'll ban your EA account" email to PC Gamer's Kristen Salvatore for her Boobalicious creation. This after we were promised we'd be able to fly a peniscar into vaginatown! We were promised!

