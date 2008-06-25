Yoshitaka Amano Headlines New York Anime Festival

I know I am not alone when I say that nothing represents the Final Fantasy franchise more succinctly for me than the artwork of Yoshitaka Amano. From the logos to the concept art that we never actually see in the game, his work captures the feelings one gets while playing through a Final Fantasy game, if that makes any sense at all. He's the one person working in the game industry that I would completely fall into a bubbling fanboy puddle upon meeting, which is why I probably shouldn't attend the New York Anime Festival, which has just announced Amano as a Guest of Honour.

Amano will be on hand along with Vampire Hunter D novel author Hideyuki Kikuchi and novel translator Kevin Leahy courtesy of the convention and Dark Horse Comics. The New York Anime Festival will be held September 26th through the 28th. Hit the jump for further information in handy press release format.