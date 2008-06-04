Your PS3 Costs You $250 Each Year

Did you know a Playstation 3 can suck up as much as $250 worth of electricity a year? I was aware it liked to drink hard from the teat of mother electron, but this sort of consumption is going to leave a nasty welt.
This news comes to us from Choice magazine, an independent Australian title that tests a wide range of consumer products without advertising or vendor bias. Choice has even gone so far as to recommend consoles be stamped with energy rating stickers, much like those you see on fridges and washing machines.
Choice's tests revealed the humble PC - minus a monitor - had the third-highest consumption levels, with plasma TVs topping the list. Makes you wonder where the Xbox 360 and Wii sit.
Videogame consoles 'need energy ratings' [News.com.au]
What a crock - who leaves their PS3 turned on 24/7 like a fridge?
If you want to see where the 360 and the Wii sit, the report is here:
http://www.choice.com.au/viewArticle.aspx?id=106346&catId=100245&tid=100008&p=5&title=Computers'+energy+costs
Interestingly, the 360 and even the Wii use more power in standby mode than the PS3, but the PS3 uses more juice in actual use. Considerably more than the Wii in fact.