You're Not Getting Starcraft for Christmas

Internode Games Network reports that Blizzard brass hat Rob Pardo (tell us what we've won!) in his Worldwide Invitational presentation, has slammed the door on rumours Starcraft II drops December 3. Saith Internode:

Speaking about the game's development, he explained that they were "about a third of the way through" the campaign, and were concentrating on story structure and cinematics at this point - commenting that by the end of the year, Blizzard should have something very impressive to show off.

That said, Mac gamers can expect a simultaneous release of this title, too — whenever it arrives.

