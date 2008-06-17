You've Got Playboy Magazine In My MGS4!

Girly mags in Metal Gear Solid? Nothing new! So in an effort to keep with traditional and not disappoint, Playboy magazine pops up in Metal Gear Solid 4. As in past games, this girly magazine can be used to divert enemy troops' attention by leaving it on the ground, but having Snake read it boosts Snake's psyche. To "read" the mag, switch to FPS mode. Clever in-game joke: The cover says "Hideo Kojima Interviewed". Hit the jump for more images.



Playboy Spices Up MGS4 [Siliconera]