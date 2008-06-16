The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Yug's 'Unofficial' GenCon Oz After-Party

ag_party.jpgLooks like Yug from Australian Gamer is holding a gathering of sorts for the folks heading to this year's inaugural GenCon Oz. According to the invite, it's technically the third such event that Yug's held, but I'm sure he doesn't have anything against pen and paper or tabletop gamers.

If you happen to be in the area of Fortitude Valley on 5 July, you might want to think of dropping by.

Brisbane Gamers Meetup [via Sumea]

Comments

  • Yug Guest

    Hahaha, cheers for the link Logan, this ones getting way more exposure than the last two admittedly - but I'm not complaining, more the merrier I say!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles