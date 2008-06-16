Yug's 'Unofficial' GenCon Oz After-Party

Looks like Yug from Australian Gamer is holding a gathering of sorts for the folks heading to this year's inaugural GenCon Oz. According to the invite, it's technically the third such event that Yug's held, but I'm sure he doesn't have anything against pen and paper or tabletop gamers.

If you happen to be in the area of Fortitude Valley on 5 July, you might want to think of dropping by.

Brisbane Gamers Meetup [via Sumea]