Zelnick: Expect BioShock Film Alongside BioShock 3

Don't expect the BioShock film to launch simultaneously with BioShock 2, Strauss Zelnick said on the company's call to investors today.

"It's more likely that it would be released coincident with BioShock 3 - that also remains to be seen," he added. Looks like we can expect a BioShock trilogy, at least.

An analyst also asked Zelnick whether Take-Two has any creative control over the film. Sticking strictly to financial terms, Zelnick said, "We definitely did structure this deal so that we have no economic exposure or risk... the economic exposure or risk is being borne by... Universal Pictures."

No financial risk would suggest little to no creative control, but he declined to disclose specifics of the agreement.