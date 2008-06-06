Zelnick: We're 'Actively Engaged' In Talking To Potential Acquirers

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Take-Two is discussing possible acquisitions with interested parties right now, Board chairman Strauss Zelnick said on the company's financial results call today.

"At the time of EA's highly conditional, unsolicited tender offer, we emphasised our board's commitment to explore all strategic alternatives, including remaining independent, and pursuing business combinations with third parties... we're actively engaged in that process now."

"In fact, we have had and continue to have formal discussions with a number of interested parties," Zelnick said.

Zelnick's comments follow numerous earlier statements he'd made that Take-Two would entertain talks with Electronic Arts following April 30th, but he declined to specify in detail who the other interested parties might be or what stage the discussions were at. When questioned by an analyst, Zelnick clarified that they were "discussions, not negotiations."

