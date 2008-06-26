Zero Punctuation Wades Through MGS4



In this week's Zero Punctuation, Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw takes on the PlayStation 3's great white-haired hope, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, and as I expected he pokes at all of the usual failings people tend to find with the series. Too many cutscenes, confusing plot twists, redundant dialogue, etc. To a point I have to agree with him. I played through the game myself this past weekend, and I have to say that had they not included the nifty camera swapping mechanic during mission briefings I would have fallen asleep at several points throughout the game. I did, however, find myself crying like a baby several times during the experience, though that could be attributed to the fact that I can be an oversensitive little bitch at times.

