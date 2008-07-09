1942 Coming in Two Weeks

Capcom's classic arcade shooter 1942: Joint Strike hits the Playstation Network and Xbox Live Arcade in just two weeks, the company announced today.

PS3 owners get the game on July 24, while Xbox 360 owners get it on July 23.

The new 1942: Joint Strike will include 2-player online cooperative play, updated graphics and music by Backbone Entertainment and a new score by Norihiko Hibino, a composer best known for his work on the Metal Gear Series.