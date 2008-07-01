1st Annual Game Makin' Shindig Announces Winners, Existence

Gaming site Eegra has announced the winners of its first "game makin' shindig", defying claims that one can only have game makin' shebangs. There are nine titles in all, each with two reviews, and they're free to download if you'd like to have a play.

The competition is of particular relevance as Conor O'Kane, an Australian, took out first prize and bagged $US 2000 with his bizarre-looking Go Beryllium.

All I can say is, I wish I'd known about the comp! I'd have submitted Wizkill, Zafehouse or Blockshooter. Oh, if you're wondering why there's been a lack of Game A Weeks, I had to take a bit of a break while I direct my arse off.

