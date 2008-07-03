2009 Independent Games Festival Is Looking for a Few Good Games

The 11th Annual Independent Games Festival opened their doors today, saying they're officially ready to start taking submissions for the annual festival.

Submissions to the contest are due by this November with finalists expected to be announced in January.

In addition to the $US 20,000 Seumas McNally Grand Prize and the awards the festival already gives out for audio, art direction, design and technology, this time around the IGF will also be presenting a new Innovation Award. The award is "intended to honour abstract, shortform, and unconventional game development".

As always, I expect to see a slew of interesting titles as I help judge the competition. Previous years have seen such greats as Everyday Shooter, Audiosurf and World of Goo.

