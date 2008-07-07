The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

2.40 Fix Coming 'Midweek'

Sony's big 2.40 update for the PS3 has been down since the middle of last week, following some issues a few users had while trying to install the firmware. When, then, can we expect a fix? Around the same time this week, if Sony's customer support are to be believed. They say that firmware 2.41 - which will fix the busted 2.40 - will be out "midweek". Unless they're making that up, an official announcement from Sony on the matter should turn up later today.

PS3 firmware 2.41 out "midweek", says Sony [CVG]

