2.40 Fix Coming 'Midweek'

Sony's big 2.40 update for the PS3 has been down since the middle of last week, following some issues a few users had while trying to install the firmware. When, then, can we expect a fix? Around the same time this week, if Sony's customer support are to be believed. They say that firmware 2.41 - which will fix the busted 2.40 - will be out "midweek". Unless they're making that up, an official announcement from Sony on the matter should turn up later today.

