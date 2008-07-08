2.40 Problems Fixed, 2.41 Firmware Goes Live

While the 2.40 PS3 firmware was eagerly anticipated, it didn't go as smoothly as Sony would've liked. Sony actually had to take 2.40 down due to issues a few users were having while installing the update. And as we previously mentioned, the 2.41 firmware should fix any problems 2.40 had. Over at the PlayStation.Blog, PSN director Eric Lempel blogs:

As many of you know, we released PS3 firmware update v2.40 last week, but had to take it offline temporarily because, for a limited number of users, the XMB wouldn't display after the update was installed. We've been able to fix the problem, and I'm happy to report that firmware update v2.41 will be released shortly. We want to extend our apologies to the PlayStation community for any inconvenience. Now we'll be looking forward to seeing everyone online and racking up those trophies!

So there ya go, all better!

