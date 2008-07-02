The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

2K Confirms Borderlands for E3

2K Games has confirmed what games it'll be showing at this year's E3. The tiles include:
BioShock (PS3)
Borderlands (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)
NBA 2K9 (PS2, PS3, Xbox 360)
NHL 2K9 (PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii)
Sid Meier's Civilisation IV: Colonization (PC)
Late last year I had a check to check out Gearbox developed Borderlands, and that game in particular looked impressive. Damn impressive.

2K Games Confirms E3 Lineup [IGN via videogaming247]

