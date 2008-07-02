2K Confirms Borderlands for E3

2K Games has confirmed what games it'll be showing at this year's E3. The tiles include:
• BioShock (PS3)
• Borderlands (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)
• NBA 2K9 (PS2, PS3, Xbox 360)
• NHL 2K9 (PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii)
• Sid Meier's Civilisation IV: Colonization (PC)
Late last year I had a check to check out Gearbox developed Borderlands, and that game in particular looked impressive. Damn impressive.
