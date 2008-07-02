2K's First MMO - Champions Online

City of Heroes developer Cryptic Studios have found a publisher for their next superhero MMO, Champions Online - none other than 2K Games. The MMO, in development for the Xbox 360 and PC (though Microsoft hasn't approved the concept yet), will mark 2K's first entry into the MMO market.
"2K Games is a terrific publishing partner for Champions Online," said John Needham, CEO of Cryptic Studios. "Cryptic is proud that Champions Online will be 2K's first MMO title and we look forward to working together towards a tremendous launch next year."
An interesting move on the part of Take-Two's publishing arm, delving into this new industry segment while TT is still being eyed like a giant cartoon roast chicken by EA. I suppose it doesn't hurt to baste every now and then.
2K Games to Publish Cryptic Studios' Upcoming MMO Champions Online™
NEW YORK—(BUSINESS WIRE)—2K Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), announced today that it will be the North American and international publisher for Cryptic Studios'™ highly anticipated massively multiplayer online (MMO) action game, Champions Online™, being developed for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft* and Games for Windows®. Champions Online is scheduled for release in spring of 2009.
"2K Games is excited to work with such a talented group as Cryptic Studios," said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. "Given their stellar pedigree and amazing grasp of the MMO genre, we are confident that Champions Online will deliver an innovative and exciting action MMO experience to gamers."
Cryptic Studios, based in Los Gatos, CA and established in July 2000, is one of the leading independent developers of massively multiplayer online games for Windows PC and current generation systems. As an independent, employee-owned company, Cryptic is committed to delivering high quality, innovative cross platform MMO gameplay. Cryptic is best known as the creator of the award-winning City of Heroes® and City of Villains™ MMO titles. Based on the popular Champions™ pen-and-paper RPG, Champions Online will give players the power of total customisation for their hero experience while they explore a vast comic book universe.
Champions Online is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information, log onto www.champions-online.com
