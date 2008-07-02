2K's First MMO - Champions Online

City of Heroes developer Cryptic Studios have found a publisher for their next superhero MMO, Champions Online - none other than 2K Games. The MMO, in development for the Xbox 360 and PC (though Microsoft hasn't approved the concept yet), will mark 2K's first entry into the MMO market.

"2K Games is a terrific publishing partner for Champions Online," said John Needham, CEO of Cryptic Studios. "Cryptic is proud that Champions Online will be 2K's first MMO title and we look forward to working together towards a tremendous launch next year."

An interesting move on the part of Take-Two's publishing arm, delving into this new industry segment while TT is still being eyed like a giant cartoon roast chicken by EA. I suppose it doesn't hurt to baste every now and then.