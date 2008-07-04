360 Rock Band Guitars Work With GH: Aerosmith [Update]

Not that this will matter to any of you on a practical level, since we pray you won't actually pick up a copy of Guitar Hero Aerosmith, but it's good news on principle. Seems that Rock Band controllers will work with Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, with the G4TV team testing the 360 version and finding that all functions - including the whammy bar and star power - are up and running. Seeing as the problem was always at Activision's end (GH controllers would work with Harmonix's Rock Band), have they swallowed their pride and opened up the music controller market? Appears so, at least for 360 owners. Let's just hope this carries on into Guitar Hero World Tour, where it might actually matter.

'Rock Band' Guitar Work With 'GH: Aerosmith' [G4TV]

UPDATE - Thanks to all the readers who let us know, after testing, that this only applies to the 360 version. Sorry PS3 owners.