Bored this summer? GamesRadar has an appallingly expansive (10 pages!) listing of a wide, wide variety of games available for free, with just about every genre under the sun represented (including the classic 'Victorian slap-fighting game'). Many have videos and most have screenshots, so you can just scroll down and see what catches your eye. Organised into thematic groupings ('King of Pain,' 'Polychromatic,' 'Suburban Drama'), there's plenty of options to please any palette and more than enough games to keep just about anyone busy for a long, long time.

365 days of free games [GamesRadar via IndieGames]