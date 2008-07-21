40kg Destroy All Humans UFO From Pandemic, Only On eBay!

If you've been chasing a 40kg UFO constructed of steel and flashing lights, look no further than this eBay auction. Pandemic's moving out of its Brisbane studio, and needs to find a home for this custom-made alien saucer. The starting price is a hefty $1199, though the listing says this is to pay for it to be taken down from the company's lobby and placed on the back of a truck.

Wondering what you could do with your own Destroy All Humans-themed UFO? Pandemic's Rob Davis supplied us with the following suggestions:

* Fill it with ice and drink beer out of it

* Children's Play area (safety not guaranteed)

* Two Words: UFO Jacuzzi

I'd go with #1, but that's just me. A second shot, taken from underneath, can be found after the jump. UFO - Flying Saucer From "Destroy All Humans" [eBay, thanks Rob!]