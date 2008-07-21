40kg Destroy All Humans UFO From Pandemic, Only On eBay!

If you've been chasing a 40kg UFO constructed of steel and flashing lights, look no further than this eBay auction. Pandemic's moving out of its Brisbane studio, and needs to find a home for this custom-made alien saucer. The starting price is a hefty $1199, though the listing says this is to pay for it to be taken down from the company's lobby and placed on the back of a truck.
Wondering what you could do with your own Destroy All Humans-themed UFO? Pandemic's Rob Davis supplied us with the following suggestions:
* Fill it with ice and drink beer out of it
* Children's Play area (safety not guaranteed)
* Two Words: UFO Jacuzzi
I'd go with #1, but that's just me. A second shot, taken from underneath, can be found after the jump.UFO - Flying Saucer From "Destroy All Humans" [eBay, thanks Rob!]
Crypto! You must not let the Humans capture your ship!