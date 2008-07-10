A Decade Later, We Get New Thunder Force Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Finally! We get another Thunder Force scrolling shooter. The last time we saw a Thunder Force game was ten years ago when Thunder Force VI was ported to the PlayStation. Back in 2000, a Dreamcast version of Thunder Force VI was rumoured to be in development, but when the Dreamcast cashed out, so did Thunder Force VI, it seems. But since last month, the website for the game's developer has been touting a new Thunder Force and, whaddaya know, this week's Famitsu announces the game. It's on the PS2 and will be out October 30th in Japan.

New THUNDERFORCE Coming Soon! [TecnoSoft]

