A Far More Practical Selection Of Wii Remote Add-Ons

The Wii's new MotionPlus add-on should make frisbee-throwing a dream, but really, it doesn't fit the mould of other Wii Remote accessories, in that it's too subtle. A little white block? BORING. Other, shittier companies have already blazed a trail with their plastic tennis racquets and plastic shark guns, so it's a shame to see Nintendo playing it so safe. French designer Rodolphe Dogniaux, however, is not playing it safe. Here's some of his more practical ideas for Wii Remote add-ons, which the Cooking Mama team should be looking very carefully at. This one's delightfully labelled "La wii-mélange", with another after the jump.
You should check out Dogniaux's site for a loads more, as the French naming is half the charm.
Wii recherche [design matin, via 4CR]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink