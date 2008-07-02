A GTA IV Baseball Bat? The Better To Beat You With, My Dear

From the Good Ideas Division at Rockstar Games comes new Grand Theft Auto IV branded swag that's sure to get the game violence wonks in a lather. Popular Mechanics bloggers were on the optimal end of an aluminium baseball bat recently, something they wanted to show off. No word if that's fake blood or just sloppy calzone eating. Now, the mailman has already come to my house, but perhaps Rockstar has dispatched these via UPS or DHL. They always run a bit late.

You know, I actually live in a sketchy neighbourhood, Rockstar bat-givers. If I'm assaulted by a local vagrant, you'll have my blood on your hands. Just a thought.

GTA IV Baseball Bat Moves Gaming Violence From Couch to the Streets [Popular Mechanics]