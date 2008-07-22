The Xbox 360/Netflix deal may well be one of the more important things to come out of E3 last week. Streaming Netflix movies (at least for Americans) sure beats the Video Marketplace. Here, Microsoft's Larry Hryb takes us on a guided tour of the new service, including how quickly your 360 queue is updated once you make changes on a PC.
A Guided Tour Of The 360's New Netflix Setup
