A MySpace For DC Universe Online

Looks like SOE's DC Universe Online just wants to hook up and share animated gifs and befriend bands online. Well, at the very least, DCUO now has an official MySpace page, full of interesting info, extras like wallpaper downloads and buddy icons, and even some (small) screens.

If you're a MySpace user and you friend the page, it looks like you can even score an invite to a DCUO party at Comic-Con, just by bringing a printout of your page (presumably the one that shows you're all pally). Screens after the jump.

