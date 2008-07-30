A Weighty Debate: Discussing Fat Princess

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Perhaps it would have been naive to assume that Sony's Fat Princess could have surfaced without stirring controversy, but as the media's picked up on a few dissenters in the blogosphere, we now have a little issue on our hands.

We've covered a bit of the reaction against the game, a strategy title that's a little bit capture-the-flag — except in this case, the "flag" is a very fat girl, made difficult to move because her captors are tasked with feeding her cake. Reactions have ranged from the constructively mild — Feminist Gamers wonders why fat chicks are considered "cute" and suggests a heavy treasure chest instead — to the bilious.

Shakesville writer Melissa McEwan writes, sarcastically, "I'm positively thrilled to see such unyielding dedication to creating a new generation of fat-hating, heteronormative assholes", and completed her protest with a photo dubbing herself "The Fat Princess of Shakesville Manor" — and flipping the bird, presumably to Sony.

  • Avsky Guest

    All I can say is - whatever happened to the Age of Innocence? We're so overprotective of EVERYTHING these days. There's always someone who takes things to heart.

    Lighten up people FFS - why do we need to be so serious and mature and "politically correct" all the time?

