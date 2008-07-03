A Wii Wheel With Stand

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Know what that the Wii Wheel is missing? Something to ground it. The wheel's not attached to anything, so using it to play Mario Kart Wii hardly feels realistic (not that Mario Kart Wii is the apex of realism, but still). Japanese peripheral company JTT has a solution: The Wii Handle Controller Stand. Simply attach the Wii-mote to this peripheral steering wheel, which can then be mounted on the stand. The stand offers 120 degrees of movement, and the stand has suction cups to keep it in place. In theory sounds pretty nice — wonder how it plays.

「Wii用 ハンドルコントローラースタンド」 [Game Watch Impress]

