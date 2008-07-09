ACMI's Game On Expo Ends This Weekend, Going For World Record

Game On, the ACMI's tribute to all things gaming, is drawing to a close. July 13 is its last day - and your final chance to check it out.

That's not all. Including its adventures in Chicago, London, Hong Kong and other cities, Game On is damn close to breaking the world record for expo attendence. From the release:

The overwhelming successful season puts the four month run at ACMI ahead of the London Barbican Gallery's attendance record of 99.500, and second only to the exhibition's seven month run at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry, which attracted 127,000 during a seven month run in a city with triple the population of Melbourne. "Furthermore, if our attendance this week remains consistent, we'll go achingly close to setting a new world record for the exhibition's visitation by the time Game On is game over on Sunday night," [ACMI Director Tony Sweeney]said.

Come on folks, we can do it! If you're in Melbourne (or interstate this weekend), make the effort and attend this fantastic expo. Opportunities to break world records don't appear every day... unless of course you do nothing but eat nickels* and play Pac-Man.

* It's a Family Guy reference - apologies in advance for the use of US currency.