Activision Adds Sierra's Spyro, Crash To Line Up; Ghostbusters, Brütal Legend Dropped?

Activision announced today that it would be taking a handful of titles formerly published by (and planned to be published by) Sierra and add them to its own product portfolio. Games in the Crash Bandicoot, Ice Age and Spyro the Dragon series will join the Activision family of published titles, with Prototype and an unnamed, unannounced fifth title to rest in the shade of the mega publisher's wing.

What's missing from that list? Loads of Sierra titles. Ghostbusters: The Video Game and Brütal Legend to name two. WET and Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena to name two more. Want another? 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand.

Yes, "Uh oh" might be the words you're looking for.

"We have conducted a thorough review of Vivendi Games' brand portfolio and are retaining those franchises and titles that are a strong fit with our long-term product strategy", Mike Griffith, CEO of Activision Publishing, said in a corporate statement. "We are reviewing our options regarding those titles that we will not be publishing".

"Reviewing our options" may mean axing of certain non-guaranteed hits or shopping them out to another publisher.

Griffith is also quoted as saying "We are focused on improving efficiency across the combined organisation and are concentrating on businesses where we have leadership positions that are aligned with Activision Publishing's long-term corporate objectives".

That press release speak for "people are going to lose their jobs".

Thanks to Nirolak for the tip.