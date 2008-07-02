The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Activision Bigs Get Big Bonuses

Activision had a banner fiscal year, reporting a record $US 2.90 billion in revenue in March 2008. Generally such victories are credited to a company's executive steerage, and for meeting (or, in this case, exceeding) their benchmarks, it's common for execs to get bonuses. So how much does Activision chairman and CEO Bobby Kotick get?

An SEC filing revealed all:

The company's board just approved a $US 3,079,798 bonus for Kotick, and co-chairman Brian Kelly took home $US 2,996,556. They had to earn those bonuses, of course, by completing certain benchmarks for the company - Kotick and Kelly were allowed to pass on two of those, though, because they would have been "impractical and inadvisable" in light of Activision's pending combination with Vivendi.

The ones they were allowed to skip were "weighted", by the board, against the other ones, and Kotick and Kelly were found to have "exceeded target" as far as acquiring assets (yeah, scoring Blizzard is not a bad get) and developing the company's business franchises - franchises strong enough that they recently wrapped their best fourth quarter ever even without releasing new titles during that quarter.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles