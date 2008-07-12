Activision Blizzard Opens Its Doors With A Stock Split

Activision Blizzard inaugurated itself with the announcement of a two-for-one stock split for investors, a sign that its outlook is rosy. When a company is doing rather well, it often splits its stock - doing so effectively doubles the number of shares that each investor holds.

This is usually a move companies make when their value is high relative to other companies in its sector — halving the share price means more investors may be willing to buy in, while existing investors won't have the value they hold diluted by the increased number of shares.

"This action reflects our strong financial position and our confidence in the opportunities for further growth", said Bobby Kotick, president and CEO of Activision Blizzard. "We believe the stock split will lead to wider ownership by making our stock accessible to a broader base of investors".

Activision Blizzard Announces Two-for-One Stock Split

Split to Take Effect Post Tender Offer of Activision Blizzard

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jul 11, 2008 (BUSINESS WIRE) — Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a two-for-one stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock to be effected in the form of a common stock dividend.

Stockholders will receive one additional share for each share of common stock held on the record date. The company expects that the record date for the stock split will be a date shortly after the closing of the company's previously announced self tender offer. Additional information regarding the stock split, including announcement of the record date, will be provided by the company following completion of the tender offer.

About Activision Blizzard

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard, Inc. is a worldwide pure-play online and console game publisher with leading market positions across all categories of the rapidly growing interactive entertainment software industry.

Activision Blizzard maintains operations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Romania, Australia, Chile, India, Japan, China, the region of Taiwan and South Korea. More information about Activision Blizzard and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activisionblizzard.com.

