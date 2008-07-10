Activision's Wee 1st Label Breaks Unspoken Wii Rule

Activision plans to dump release a bunch of casual Wii games on the market this holiday as part of their newly-minted Wee 1ST brand. Wait. Wee? What the hell is that about? Everyone knows that any stupid Wii related puns have to be spelled Wii. You can't purposely mispell an already mispelled word. What's next Wheeeeeeeeeee Games?

Their... Wee 1ST (Gah, it even used a numeral) games will include Little League World Series 2008, Rapala Fishing Frenzy and Dancing with the Stars: Get Your Dance On, with other titles expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Wii is introducing new audiences to gaming", said Dave Oxford, Activision Publishing. "Clearly, the Wii's accessible controls are changing how the audience plays games and how we look at game design. This initiative is designed to showcase games that take full advantage of the Wii's capabilities".

By the way, when we contacted Activision about their new name they said they couldn't go with Wii because of trademark issues. Bah!

"Wee 1ST" Games Will Hit Shelves This Holiday Season

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jul 09, 2008 (BUSINESS WIRE) — Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today unveiled a new consumer initiative to expand the company's Wii portfolio this Fall. Dubbed "Wee 1ST", the brand highlights the company's games that were developed specifically with the Wii in mind.

With the Wii on track to be the leading platform by Christmas, the company's move to expand its offering has been in the works for more than a year. The first titles under the "Wee 1ST" brand include Little League(R) World Series 2008, Rapala(R) Fishing Frenzy and Dancing with the Stars(TM): Get Your Dance On. More games will be announced in the upcoming weeks, all of which will hit shelves this holiday season.

The "Wee 1ST" brand is supported by a national television and print advertising campaign scheduled to kick off this fall. New branding is featured on the front of all boxes and at retail locations nationwide.