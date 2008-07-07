The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Adult Anime Drawings Forged in Halo 3

We've previously seen how Halo 3's Forge can be used as a canvas by the artistically included. And while the above image is certainly not the first "erotic" images made with Forge level editor by a damn sight. (Hey, give the plebs the ability to create, and you betcha, they'll whip up naughty bits!) But these are the first MAXIMUM RISKY Japanese anime-style ones we've seen — then again, we haven't exactly been looking. They, of course, were made by lining up weapons.

HALO3」、武器を並べてエロアートを作る職人 [Hatimaki]

