Aerosmith The 'First Band Of Many' To Get Guitar Hero Treatment

Guitar Hero: Aerosmith sold 567,000 copies in its first week on sale, according to a report from Rolling Stone. That, according to the music mag, is well over $US 25 million in revenue if you set the baseline at $US 50 a pop, a dollar figure that doesn't include pricey guitar bundles. Rolling Stone compares that to the aging band's last studio album, Honkin' On Bobo, which sold a less impressive 160,500 in its first week of availability.

Yes, Honkin' On Bobo. Who would've thought that catchy title wouldn't have the kids lining up?

Unsurprisingly, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford says that "We're the first band of many" to get the titular treatment. Not hard to believe that established musicians might want to make a few millions by licensing their songs, likenesses and name to such a cash cow.

We know that a Guitar Hero: Metallica is in the works and have heard casual mention of bands like Van Halen getting top billing, but who's next?

Kai Huang, president of RedOctane is quoted as saying "There's actually just a handful of bands that have this really deep catalogueof music that people would have a lot of fun playing". That might include acts like The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, but we're sure bands that might have a more shallow discography will be fighting tooth and nail to get their own Guitar Hero games.

We're hoping for a Guitar Hero: Spin Doctors announcement very soon.

