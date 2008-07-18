Afro Samurai 'Over Focus' Video Demo



These three videos show you the two types of power-ups in this hip-hop slasher. You've got the basic "In Focus" mode, which turns the cel-shading from colour to black and white, slows time and gives you accurate swordplay—you can chop off different body parts. The "Over Focus" mode makes time practically stand still as you run around chopping the limbs off of multiple enemies. The rap soundtrack intensifies during these power-ups as well. I'm looking forward to spending some hands-on time with this game when it comes out early next year.

