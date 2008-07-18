The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Afro Samurai 'Over Focus' Video Demo


These three videos show you the two types of power-ups in this hip-hop slasher. You've got the basic "In Focus" mode, which turns the cel-shading from colour to black and white, slows time and gives you accurate swordplay—you can chop off different body parts. The "Over Focus" mode makes time practically stand still as you run around chopping the limbs off of multiple enemies. The rap soundtrack intensifies during these power-ups as well. I'm looking forward to spending some hands-on time with this game when it comes out early next year.

Read more of Kotaku's Afro Samurai coverage right here.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles