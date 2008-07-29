Afro Samurai Slips To January

Ah, Fall 2008. It's the Most Wonderful Time Of The Year, because early on in a year, Fall 2008 seems to be the Promised Land of game releases. Everything's coming out in that pleasantly hazy "Fall 2008" window.

That is, until the delays begin. "Fall 2008" is liable to become any date from October to February, and that's exactly what's happened with the impressive-looking Afro Samurai, now delayed to January 27th. Feels funny calling it a "delay" when we never really had a date, huh?

