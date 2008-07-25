The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Age Of Conan Buddy Codes Are Go

Just received an email this morning from Funcom to let me know that the 7-day Age of Conan buddy codes that shipped with the collector's edition of the game are now ready to be passed out among your friends in a suitably lordly fashion. Unlike most MMORPGs, where friend codes tend to be active from launch, Funcom wanted to give players sufficient time to get acclimated to the game before flooding the servers with people that didn't care enough to buy it. It might seem to the outsider that the company was waiting until the game was in a more presentable state, but that's just crazy talk.

Funcom suggests you allow your friend to use your game DVDs, as that not only allows you to spend quality time together, but also helps them avoid the $US 2.99 charge they'll incur from downloading the trial client (though they do get an extra 3 days to make up for the cost).

