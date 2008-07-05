Happy Fourth of July you American readers you... and anyone else looking for an excuse to get drunk and blow stuff up. Make sure to drink your mojitos responsibly today and at some point sit down and watch this robot arm suck all of the fun out of Air Hockey. Man, I'd pay good money to see this thing score on itself... I'd pay even more for someone to give it a face just to see the expression when it happens.
Air Hockey Playing Robot Breaks My Heart
