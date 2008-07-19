Alan Wake To Appear At TGS For Sure (Maybe)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Remedy's Alan Wake was noticeably absent at E3 2008, a void left even more dark and encompassing by the inclusion of titles like You're In The Movies. Fear not, fans of mysterious mysteries, as the Xbox 360 and Windows Vista title is going to make its next public appearance at Tokyo Game Show at the latest, according to one web site.

A Windows branded contest — one that actually dates back to March of last year(!) — tells us that we'll be seeing Alan Wake in Tokyo, at least in trailer form. It's entirely possible that we'll see the title as Games Convention, PAX or some other big gaming get together. But for now, pencil in a date with Mr. Wake for October. That's pencil, not pen.

"WOW" Be A Face In The Game [Microsoft - thanks, SS!]

