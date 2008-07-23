The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Aliens Game Being Written By Battlestar Galactica Team

How many more reasons do you need to get all excited over Gearbox's upcoming Aliens shooter? It's being done by Gearbox, for starters. Syd Mead's had a hand in designing the gear. And now we hear that Battlestar Galactica's writers are behind the story? The good news just keeps on rolling. Seems Bradley Thompson and David Weddle - the show's lead writers - had plenty of spare time on their hands during the TV writers strike, and kept themselves busy writing a "whole season" of TVs worth of material for the game. Excellent.

Gearbox Talks Aliens Creative Team: BSG Writers, Original Film Artists, Craig Mullins [Shacknews]

