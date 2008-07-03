Alone in the Dark's got a pretty great physics engine! Everything breaks like it should, everything burns like it should...everything, that is, except this car. It's a little tougher than you'd expect in real life. And when the going gets tough, the tough...use the Benny Hill theme to take the piss.
Alone In The Dark's Unbreakable Car
