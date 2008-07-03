The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

American McGee Gives Gamers Free Grimm

grimm_small.jpg Once Upon A Time, American McGee decided to create an episodic game based on fairy tales like Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Beauty and the Beast with a dark twist.

Better still, McGee decided that those episodes, their are eight in the first volume, will be free to play for the first 24 hours of release. The best is that the very first episode, A Boy Learns What Fear Is, will be permanently free when it hits on July 31.

Those who want to play the rest of the games episodes at their leisure will have to sign up for the GameTap Gold service. Not a bad idea. It certainly shows just how much faith GameTap has in the game.

Hit the jump for the break down of episodes and scans from the press release story book that GameTap sent along today. Be warned, it ends with everyone dying!

July 31: A Boy Learns What Fear Is
Aug 7: Little Red Riding Hood
Aug 14: The Fisherman and His Wife
Aug 21: Puss in Boots
Aug 28: The Girl Without Hands
Sept 4: Godfather Death
Sept 11: The Devil and His Three Golden Hairs
Sept 18: Beauty and the Beast


Comments

  • Anthony Guest

    Nothing has come anywhere near the quality of Alice. "Bad Day in LA" was just poorly executed. I sure hope this game will live up to his name.

    0
  • J Guest

    I'd be right in saying that we Aussies don't have access to Game Tap, wouldn't I?

    0

