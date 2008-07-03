The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

An Awesome Interview With Missile Command's Mr. Awesome

You can keep your "good v evil" motif from King of Kong, for me, the film's highlight was the appropriately-named Mr. Awesome (aka Roy Schildt). Becase, yes, he was/is awesome. As such, this interview with the man behind the legend - over at The -Minus World - is essential reading. Because if you don't read it, you'll miss stuff like this:

As they say in the King of Kong, this society is based on war and games. The real war is to get the higher score Missile Command score recognised and the war in Iraq is to get democracy recognised over the assholes. It's the same mindset with a different goal.

You'll also miss the raving-mad Schildt ponder beating Billy Mitchell to death if locked in a room with him for five minutes, so please, go read it.

Don't Get Chumpatised: Missile Commander Roy Schildt Speaks Up [The -Minus World]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles