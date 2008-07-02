An Elegant Stylus For A More Civilised Age

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Say what you will about the quality of recent Star Wars games, you'll be hard pressed finding a bad word to say about these. They're official Nintendo DS styli, only with a bonus Star Wars licence thrown in, meaning, yes, these are proper DS lightsabers. What's better is that they come in two variants: you can get a three-pack of regular, plastic ones ($US 8), or you can get a two-pack where the sabers/styli actually light up ($US 17).

Lightsaber styli [View From Heaven, via Go Nintendo]

