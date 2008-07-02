An Elegant Stylus For A More Civilised Age

Say what you will about the quality of recent Star Wars games, you'll be hard pressed finding a bad word to say about these. They're official Nintendo DS styli, only with a bonus Star Wars licence thrown in, meaning, yes, these are proper DS lightsabers. What's better is that they come in two variants: you can get a three-pack of regular, plastic ones ($US 8), or you can get a two-pack where the sabers/styli actually light up ($US 17).
